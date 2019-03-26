Ore. may grant driving privileges to undocumented immigrants

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Undocumented immigrants would be able to legally get a driver's licenses under a proposed measure making its way through the Oregon legislature.

Immigrant activists say that families fear they'll be separated or deported if they're caught driving without a license. Many, especially in rural communities, have no choice but to drive illegally because of limited public transportation options.

Oregon was initially one of eight states in the nation to grant driver's licenses regardless of immigration status. Lawmakers repealed that law in 2008.

Twelve states, plus the District of Columbia, currently provide driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants.