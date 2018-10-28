Operator says oil tank fire started during maintenance work

BRIGGSDALE, Colo. (AP) — The company that operates an oil tank that caught fire in northern Colorado says the blaze started during maintenance work.

Three workers were injured in Saturday's fire at a group of oil tanks near Briggsdale, 40 miles northeast of Greeley, including one who suffered severe burns.

The Greeley Tribune reports that Mallard Exploration says the contractors were working on an out-of-service storage tank when sparks from a power tool ignited residual oil and vapor.

The tanks are more than 2,000 feet away from any other buildings.

Danielle Lewis said her house shook like there was an earthquake when the fire broke out.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office said that initial information suggested the fire started during maintenance work.

State regulators and officials with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.