Opera based on Pink Floyd album makes US debut

CINCINNATI (AP) — An opera based on Pink Floyd's "The Wall" album has made its U.S. debut in Cincinnati.

"Another Brick in the Wall" opened Friday at Music Hall. The opera premiered in Montreal last year. Pierre Dufour's production follows a rock singer named Pink who relives pivotal moments in his life during a stay at a mental health clinic.

The opera includes all of the albums lyrics along with some melodic themes. Dufour says the progressive rock album's story of love and loss makes it a great opera.

"Another Brick" star Nathan Keoughan believes the creativity of the opera has attracted rock fans who wouldn't normally frequent operas.

The opera will run through July 31. More information is available at the Cincinnati Opera website .