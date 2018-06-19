Only 2 state races on Arkansas primary runoff ballot Tuesday

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Only two state races are on the ballot in Tuesday's Arkansas primary runoff, but some counties have local races.

Fort Smith-area voters will elect a Republican nominee for a state Senate seat. The District 8 seat came open when Jake Files pleaded guilty to federal charges in January and resigned. A special general election will be held in August to fill the post temporarily.

In the Ozark Mountains, House District 83 came open when David Branscum quit to join the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Tuesday's winner will have no opponent in November. The district includes a controversial hog farm in the Buffalo National River watershed.

Other state races were decided in May or will be decided in November's general election.

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.