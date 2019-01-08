Only 1 of 3 Mississippi transport commissioners is running

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Only one of the three transportation commissioners is seeking re-election in Mississippi this year.

Southern District Commissioner Tom King of Hattiesburg filed qualifying papers as a candidate Tuesday.

This happened the same day that Northern District Commissioner Mike Tagert of Starkville announced he would not seek another four-year term. Central District Commissioner Dick Hall of Brandon said several days ago that he would not run.

All three are Republicans.

Hall has been a commissioner since 1999, Tagert since 2011 and King since 2012.

March 1 is candidates' qualifying deadline for Mississippi offices. Primaries are in August and the general election is in November.