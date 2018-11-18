Online site for a little extra help launched in Lincoln area

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln-area churches and state human services caseworkers have opened an online portal for people who need a little extra help.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the people's needs are posted on CarePortal, and then the churches see whether their members can meet those needs. The requests might include rent money, beds and blankets for children, bikes, cars, clothes, furniture — things the state can't provide.

Caseworkers in Kearney, Hastings and North Platte and 24 churches have been partnering through CarePortal for a year and a half. The Lincoln-Lancaster County CarePortal program includes 14 churches and was launched Thursday.

Officials say CarePortal is part of a Kansas City, Missouri-based national program that has helped more than 31,000 children in 20 states.

