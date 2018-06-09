Online event raises $400K in 24 hours

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An online fundraising event that gave New Hampshire residents 24 hours to raise as much money and awareness possible for nonprofits across the state has raised $400,000 from over 3,700 donors.

Last week's "give-a-thon" is an initiative by the NH Center for Nonprofits to connect donors with local nonprofits.

Some of the 300 organizations accepting donations include several animal shelters, youth organizations and hospitals.

To encourage donations, the center and its sponsors will be awarding cash prizes throughout the day.

Last year, more than $310,000 was raised for hundreds of organizations through the event.