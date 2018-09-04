One person dead after vehicle strikes utility pole

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say one person died when a car struck a utility pole over the holiday weekend.

North Haven police say the car left the roadway, rolled over and struck a utility pole on the west side of Middletown Avenue at about 11 a.m. Monday.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle.

The street was shut down for several hours during the investigation.

The victim's name was not immediately made public.

The crash remains under investigation.