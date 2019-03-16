On Beacon Hill, talk again turns to transportation revenue

BOSTON (AP) — With another MBTA fare hike looming this summer, talk on Beacon Hill is again turning to additional ways to help pay for the state's aging transportation system.

After the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority voted to boost subway and commuter rail fares an average of about 6 percent, critics argued the state needs to find other sources of revenue, from raising the gas tax to increasing fees on ride-hailing companies like Lyft and Uber.

Those calls for additional non-fare revenues may be reaching key sets of ears on Beacon Hill.

During a speech this week to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo spoke about the need to improve the state's transportation infrastructure.

DeLeo also sounded open to the idea of looking for additional sources of revenue.