Olympia closes downtown park over safety concerns

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The City of Olympia is closing a downtown park it opened just four years ago because of ongoing violence and threats against park employees.

KOMO reports that Artesian Commons Park closed on Friday after the city said efforts to make the park safer failed.

Security cameras caught one incident in November, 2016. A dispute escalated into an all-out brawl in the park. Five people were arrested after police finally broke up the melee.

The city said it had added a seasonal park ranger, restricted hours, changed staff schedules, added fences, gates and security cameras in an effort to get control of the problems. Officials said they will look at long-term and short-term options for "what comes next."