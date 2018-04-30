Olympia Development plans Midtown office, retail projects

DETROIT (AP) — Olympia Development is planning projects representing $200 million in investments near the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit's Midtown.

The company says Monday that three buildings will be constructed from the ground up, while three existing structures will be redeveloped.

Federal, state and local incentives will be pursued. Leasing, architectural and engineering work already have started.

Together, the projects are expected to total more than 400,000 square feet (37,161 square meters) of office and retail. They are part of the planned District Detroit that includes the arena and other entertainment and housing developments.

Olympia Development is a subsidiary of Ilitch Holdings. The Ilitch family owns baseball's Detroit Tigers and hockey's Detroit Red Wings.