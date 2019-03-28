Oklahoma veterans center project gets federal funding

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs says the agency's federal funding request has been approved for a $60 million project to relocate a veterans center that's had staffing difficulties.

Oklahoma Veterans Affairs Executive Director Doug Elliott tells the Tulsa World that the state will pay $21 million to help relocate the veterans center in Talihina to Sallisaw. Elliott says the agency will raise the funds through cost savings.

Elliott says officials decided to move the center because of struggles to adequately staff the Talihina facility.

He says 92 veterans currently live at the Talihina center, and most of their families live closer to Sallisaw.

Elliott says the new 175-bed facility will employ about 300 people. The new location could be open in about 2.5 years.

