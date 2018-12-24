Oklahoma's population grows due to births, migration

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — U.S. Census Bureau estimates show Oklahoma's population grew by 0.3 percent in the 12 months ending July 1 largely due to an increase in the number of births and more people from other countries moving to the state.

The Tulsa World reports there were an estimated 3,932,640 residents in Oklahoma as of July 1, 2018, an increase of 10,728 from a year earlier.

Oklahoma was the 33rd fastest growing state in the nation, behind Vermont and ahead of Maine. Nevada was the fastest, increasing in population by 2.1 percent.

Oklahoma remains the 28th most populous state in the United States. It was sandwiched between Oregon at 4.2 million residents and Connecticut at 3.6 million.

For the second consecutive year, more people have moved out of Oklahoma than have moved in. Net migration declined by 202 residents during the year ending on July 1. Net migration for the year ending 2017 declined by 6,066 residents.

As of July 1, domestic migration in Oklahoma declined by 4,474 residents, while international migration to the state increased by 4,272 residents. Also, there were an estimated 50,778 births in the state compared to 39,769 deaths.



