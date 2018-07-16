Oklahoma official wants to limit single-use plastic bags

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A municipal official in central Oklahoma is exploring how to limit single-use plastic bags, aiming to combat a leading source of litter and pollution.

Norman Councilwoman Breea Clark was already interested in addressing single-use plastic bags when she toured the materials recycling facility where all the city's recyclable items collected from curbside bins are sorted. Clark says the plastic film gets caught in the machines and workers have to untangle or cut the plastic loose, slowing the sorting process.

"After seeing that, I knew it was the right move for the community," Clark said. Both Norman's Utility Division Director Ken Komiske and the recycling contractor are on board with finding ways to get plastic bags out of the recycle bin.

Clark said the city will likely need to act before the Oklahoma Legislature convenes its regular session in February. She said legislation that would have pre-empted local governments from taxing or regulating plastic bags, plastic water bottles or disposable food containers could be resurrected after being put on hold this year.

"I get the impression and I have no doubt it will return," Clark said. "I do not want to be pre-empted on it."

Municipal and state regulations across the nation vary.

Texas ruled a plastic bag ban was illegal after coastal cities added restrictions to keep plastic garbage out of waterways and to protect marine life. California has banned carry-out plastic bags from retail grocery, liquor and pharmacies. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed a statewide ban on plastic shopping bags while blocking any local government regulation from imposing their own rules or fees.