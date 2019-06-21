Oklahoma governor, GOP leaders agree on opioid settlement

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's governor and legislative leaders have reached a deal with the state attorney general over how an $85 million settlement with an opioid drug manufacturer will be structured.

Attorney Bob Burke serves as a spokesman for the court during Oklahoma's ongoing case against drug makers. He says a revised agreement with Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceuticals will be presented to the judge in the case on Monday.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and GOP legislative leaders sought to intervene in the case last week, arguing that the state's proposed settlement with Teva doesn't comply with a new state law directing any settlement proceeds into the state treasury.

Burke says a retired Oklahoma Supreme Court justice appointed to help resolve the dispute conducted mediation and submitted his report to the judge in the case.