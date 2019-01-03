Ohio governor-elect announces additional Cabinet picks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov.-elect Mike DeWine has announced his picks for director of the state prison system and for the Taxation Department.

The Republican attorney general also nominated individuals to head the Department of Administrative Services and the Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities office.

The Republican attorney general is scheduled to be sworn in as governor on Jan. 14 after winning election in November. He succeeds fellow Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

DeWine nominated prisons system administrator Annette Chambers-Smith to head the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and Jeff McClain, an Ohio Chamber of Commerce tax policy analyst, to lead the Department of Taxation.

DeWine also selected elections official Matt Damschroder to lead the Department of Administrative Services and says he'll retain Kevin Miller as director of Opportunities For Ohioans With Disabilities.