Ohio governor OKs gas, diesel tax increase to repair roads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a transportation budget that increases Ohio's tax on gas by 10.5 cents a gallon and the tax on diesel fuel by 19 cents to maintain deteriorating roads and bridges.

DeWine signed the bill Wednesday, a day after lawmakers finished negotiations and passed it.

The new tax rates start July 1. The increases mean Ohioans will pay a state tax rate of 38.5 cents per gallon on gas and 47 cents a gallon on diesel fuel.

DeWine declined to veto other provisions of the bill, including one that allows for the removal of front license plates starting July 1, 2020. Some law enforcement groups oppose that change.

The measure also sets fees at $200 for alternative vehicles and $100 for hybrid vehicles.