Ohio farmers: It will take years to recover losses from rain

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor is hearing from farmers who say they're facing a financial disaster because of this year's heavy rains that have made it nearly impossible to plant corn and soybeans.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week asked the U.S. Agriculture Department to issue a disaster declaration that would make aid available. He told farmers near Toledo on Wednesday that he plans on sending another letter with more specific requests for help.

Many farmers in the Midwest are far behind on planting and it's particularly bad in northwestern Ohio where some say it's looking more likely that they won't plant much of a crop at all.

Some farmers told DeWine it will take two or three years to recover their losses and others might not be able to stay in business.