Ogden police officer shoots dog during child welfare call

ODGEN, Utah (AP) — Ogden police say an officer shot and injured a dog that allegedly attacked him while he was on a child welfare call.

According to a statement from the Ogden Police Department, the dog came out from behind a vehicle in a driveway and attacked the officer.

Officials say the officer shot the dog in self-defense.

The dog's owners, Freddy Gallegos and Lindsy Maestas, tell local media that their dog was on his leash. They say an officer asked them to put the dog inside.

Maestas says the dog was shot while Gallegos was walking to get it.

They uploaded a video to Facebook that shows the dog bloody, but still standing.

Police say the dog's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The department says it's reviewing the incident.