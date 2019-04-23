Officials urge caution as moose run loose in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials are urging residents to keep their distance if a cow moose and its yearling calf make another appearance in Hamilton.

The Ravalli Republic reports Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologist Rebecca Mowry received a call Sunday that a moose and its calf had settled next to a paved walking path at River Park.

Hamilton police pushed the animals away from the trail.

The cow was spotted again Monday resting in the shade at a residence.

Mowry received a call an hour later saying the yearling had appeared at a baseball field. It had disappeared by the time Mowry arrived.

Mowry received reports that teenagers were approaching the cow moose and taking selfies. She strongly discourages that.

Mowry says she doesn't want to be forced to lethally remove the animals.

___

Information from: Ravalli Republic , http://www.ravallirepublic.com