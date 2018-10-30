Officials to consider turning Mercy Hospital into shelter

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An architect has proposed using Maine's Mercy Hospital building for a homeless shelter.

The Portland Press Herald reports 69-year-old M. Curt Sachs recently submitted a proposal to turn the State Street hospital into a homeless shelter and neighborhood health clinic. Mercy Hospital plans to move all operations to its Fore River site and sell the current hospital.

Sachs says the shelter would need support from the city, hospitals and social services. He says the building could replace the Oxford Street shelter, which is looking for a larger home.

The cause is important to Sachs, whose 28-year-old daughter has struggled with substance abuse and is homeless.

Mayor Ethan Strimling says councilors should consider Sachs' idea and other plans.

Proposals for the building are due Nov. 1.

