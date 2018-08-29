Officials say rancher shot, injured wolf in NE Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state wildlife officials say a rancher in northeast Washington shot and injured a wolf last week.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday that biologists found the collared wolf on Monday injured but mobile. The shooting happened in the range of the Togo wolf pack.

The agency earlier said the rancher shot the adult wolf in self-defense Thursday as it barked and approached.

On Aug. 20, state officials approving killing members of the Togo pack after documenting repeat attacks on livestock in northern Ferry County. That day, a Thurston County judge issued a temporary restraining order to prevent the killing of the wolf pack after two conservation groups sued. A hearing on the matter is set Friday.

State officials said it will monitor the injured wolf.