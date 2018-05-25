Officials say hundreds may have exposed to tuberculosis

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State public health officials say hundreds of people may have been exposed to tuberculosis last year at a nursing home in northern Delaware.

Officials announced Friday that more than 600 individuals may have been exposed to active tuberculosis at the ManorCare Health Services facility in Wilmington over a nine-month period.

Officials say the infected individual was no longer at Manor Care after September and did not seek medical care for symptoms of feeling very ill until last month.

Officials are sending letters to former residents and staff who may have been exposed to the infected individual and following up with phone calls regarding free testing and treatment.

Tuberculosis is an air-borne bacterium that can cause coughing, fatigue, weakness, fever and other symptoms.

If not treated, tuberculosis disease can be fatal.