Officials say NYC area could get 6 to 8 inches of snow

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Weather Service says more snow is expected to hit the New York City metro area.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday in New York City, the lower Hudson Valley, northeastern New Jersey, and southwest and coastal Connecticut.

Weather officials expect moderate to heavy wet snow along with some sleet and freezing rain toward the southern coasts. Six to eight inches of snow is expected. The heaviest snowfall should come between 9 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday.

New York City schools will be closed on Monday and alternate side parking has been suspended for Monday and Tuesday.

The storm is hitting New York City just as it finishes up clearing Saturday's snowfall, which dumped four inches in Central Park.