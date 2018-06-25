https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Officials-say-2-people-killed-in-eastern-Iowa-13023260.php
Officials say 2 people killed in eastern Iowa collision
Published 8:26 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
VAN HORNE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in a collision on U.S. Highway 30 in eastern Iowa.
The collision was reported Monday morning about 3 miles (5 kilometers) southwest of Van Horne in Benton County.
Authorities report that two other people were injured in the crash between a semitrailer and another vehicle.
No names or other details have been released yet. Highway traffic is being detoured around the crash site.
View Comments