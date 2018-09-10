Officials release names of 2 dead after boating accident

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Officials have released the names of two people who died after a boating accident in southwestern Michigan.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the boat was crossing from Tub Lake to Barton Lake when it struck the top of a cement barrier under Portage Road Saturday evening in Schoolcraft Township, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) west of Detroit.

The department says in a statement Monday that 56-year-old Anthony Rogers of Kalamazoo and 46-year-old Lamar Ayers of Kalamazoo struck their heads and died.

The 53-year-old Kalamazoo man driving the boat wasn't injured. No charges were immediately announced, but the department says alcohol is believed to be a factor.