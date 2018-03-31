Officials propose listing Hawaii goose as threatened

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal wildlife officials have proposed downgrading the Hawaii state bird from endangered to threatened.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the nene, a species of goose, is recovering after it was on the brink of extinction decades ago.

Nearly 60 years ago, the nene population numbered about 30. Its population has since grown to more than 2,800.

The nene was listed as an endangered species in 1967.

Officials say the nene is recovering through a captive breeding program, habitat restoration and active management strategies.

Officials say the nene still faces threats from predators, habitat destruction and collisions with cars.