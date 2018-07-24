Officials order study of Vermont's prison health care costs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials plan to evaluate the state's prison health care system in order to save money.

Vermont Public Radio reports the Joint Fiscal Office opted to study the system following a 2017 study by the Pew Charitable Trusts that found that Vermont had the second highest per-inmate prison health care costs in the country. The state spent $13,737 per inmate in 2015.

Department of Corrections Commissioner Lisa Menard says the state wants to provide the best care at the "best possible value for taxpayers."

Vermont is one of six states with a unified corrections system. Officials say the study will examine if changing the way care is delivered could help cut costs.

The Joint Fiscal Office has requested a consulting company conduct the study. It's due by Jan. 15.

___

Information from: WVPS-FM, http://www.vpr.net