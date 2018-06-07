Officials look for man who possibly fell into water near Rye

RYE, N.H. (AP) — Officials in New Hampshire conducted a land and sea search for a man who was seen on a jetty before disappearing.

Rye Fire Chief Mark Cotreau said his department was notified Wednesday last week around noon by a caller concerned the unidentified man may have fallen into the ocean. The Portsmouth Herald reports the man was described as wearing a red shirt and was last seen on a jetty in a state park.

John Harker, commanding officer at the U.S. Coast Guard station Portsmouth Harbor, says the Coast Guard responded with two boats to conduct a search of nearby waters.

Cotreau says they have not found anything yet, but are continuing to monitor the situation.

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com