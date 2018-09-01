Officials investigate the sinking of fire and rescue boat

LEWES, Del. (AP) — A fire department's fire and rescue boat has sunk in a river in the state of Delaware.

The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reported Friday that the boat belongs to the Lewes Fire Department. The town is located on the southern edge of Delaware Bay.

Authorities said no one was injured when the boat sank in the Broadkill River late Thursday night. The boat has since been lifted out of the canal near the bay and placed in a dry dock.

The cause of the sinking remains unknown. Officials are working to determine what happened.

