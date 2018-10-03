Officials: Skyscraper project changes could be illegal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence leaders are concerned about a legislator's plan to limit the city's power over a project to build what would be the tallest building in the state.

Rhode Island Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said during an annual state Public Expenditure Council meeting Monday that he wants to give more authority to the Interstate 195 Commission instead of the Providence City Council in order to overcome delays.

New York developer Jason Fane is seeking a zoning change to build a 46-story skyscraper on former I-195 land in Providence. The City Council Ordinance Committee previously denied recommending the change.

Mayor Jorge Elorza says Ruggerio's plan is "concerning" and that it would be "unprecedented."

State Senator-elect Samuel Bell says the proposed legislation may be illegal.