Officials: Red-tailed hawk injured by metal pellet

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut environmental officials say a red-tailed hawk was injured by a metal pellet.

Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police say the young hawk was found near at a house in Meriden near Interstate 691. The bird was taken to Kensington Bird and Animal Hospital where veterinarians found a pellet embedded in its left wing and a break in its ulna bone.

The bird is currently under observation.

Anyone with information about the injured haw is asked to contact the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection at 860-424-333. Callers should refer to case number 18-18635.