Officials: Man struck, injured by train
BEVERLY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say a man was struck by a transit train.
The victim was struck at the Beverly/Edgewater Park River Line light rail station Tuesday morning.
New Jersey Transit officials say the man was taken to an area hospital with leg injuries that aren't life-threatening. No passengers were injured.
New Jersey Transit officials suspended the line in both directions between Burlington South and Delanco stations following the crash. Service resumed within an hour.
