Officials: If you celebrate pot holiday, do so responsibly

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials are calling on recreational marijuana users who plan to celebrate "420" to do so responsibly.

April 20 has for decades been recognized by pot enthusiasts as a counter-culture holiday of sorts, but the legalization in several states has brought 420 more into the mainstream lately. While there are no known plans for large-scale celebrations in Massachusetts on Saturday, the state's Cannabis Control Commission notes it'll be the first occasion since licensed marijuana retail stores opened.

The commission, law enforcement officials and cannabis business organizations are reminding consumers — and pot shops — to know the law and act accordingly.

Those laws prohibit driving under the influence of marijuana, using the drug in public places or selling it to minors.

Lawmakers in Rhode Island and Connecticut are currently considering whether to legalize recreational marijuana.