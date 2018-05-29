https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Officials-ID-2-people-fatally-injured-in-Waterloo-12950668.php
Officials ID 2 people fatally injured in Waterloo collision
Published 10:35 am, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a Waterloo collision between a car and motorcycle.
Police say the crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, when the northbound car turned left into the path of the southbound motorcycle.
The car driver was taken to a hospital. She's been identified as 21-year-old Katie Scarbrough, of Waterloo.
Police say the motorcyclist and a passenger in the car died. The motorcyclist was identified as 42-year-old Courtland VanArsdale, who lived in Waterloo. The car passenger was identified as 20-year-old Tyah Hoskins, who lived in Cedar Falls.
