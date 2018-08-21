https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Officials-Highway-ramp-closures-scheduled-in-13170448.php
Officials: Highway ramp closures scheduled in Montpelier
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont transportation officials will close highway ramps in Montpelier during overnight hours this week.
The Times Argus reports Interstate 89 Exit 8 ramps will be closed. Highway officials say work will begin in the early hours before the morning commute.
Drivers can access message boards to determine alternative exits.
___
Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/
