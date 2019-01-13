Officials: Florida air base recovering after hurricane

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida Air Force base heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael is well on the road to recovery.

Col. Brian Laidlaw told local chamber of commerce members that Tyndall Air Force Base has now been open for a month since the powerful storm struck the Panhandle in October.

The Panama City News Herald reported Saturday that much remains to be done in rebuilding damaged or destroyed structures. But most units at Tyndall are fully operational, including First Air Force headquarters, the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group, the 823rd Red Horse engineering squadron and the 337th Air Control Squadron.

Laidlaw says there are 48 separate repair projects under way affecting 144 different base facilities. To date, he added, officials have issued $175 million in contracts for the work.