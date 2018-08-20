Officials: Fire destroys home

COLCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Fire officials in Connecticut are investigating a blaze that destroyed a home.

Crews responded to a Colchester home Sunday morning. Officials say a venting propane tank worsened conditions. Firefighters contained the fire in about an hour and a half.

A chimney was left standing after the home collapsed.

No one was injured in the fire. Officials say no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The fire is under investigation.