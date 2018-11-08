Officials: 2 more measles cases confirmed in New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey health officials have confirmed two more cases of measles in a central New Jersey community, with another seven people also suspected of having the virus.

The latest confirmed cases bring the total to six.

Officials say the infected people may have exposed others to the disease while they were at sites in Lakewood between Oct. 25-31. The state health department considers this an outbreak of measles in the community.

Anyone who suspects they were exposed should call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department so special arrangements can be made for an evaluation. This also protects other people and medical staff from possible infection.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.