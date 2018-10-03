Official: Road repairs after Florence to cost at least $266M

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials say repairing roads damaged by Hurricane Florence will cost at least $266 million.

WRAL-TV reports that Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon told a House transportation committee Wednesday that estimate is expected to rise as more information is gathered.

Trogdon says new technology, including drones, helped the Department of Transportation gather more information earlier in the storm than ever before.

He says repairs will be needed at 3,100 sites and his department aims to have temporary fixes in place within 30 days.

At the peak of the storm, Trogdon says 2,500 roads were closed, but that number is down to 127, mostly in southeastern counties.

Trogdon estimates that state lawmakers will need to allocate at least $66 million as the required match to draw down federal money.

