Officers search for mountain lions sighted in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado wildlife officials are trying to track down mountain lions sighted in Boulder, including the one that became trapped inside a home and killed a house cat last week.

The Daily Camera reports Kristin Cannon, a state Parks and Wildlife district manager, says mountains lions have been spotted in multiple locations in Boulder, indicating there are likely two different cougars in the area.

A mountain lion entered a home in a neighborhood southwest of downtown Boulder last week, roaming throughout the home's two levels for more than an hour. Officers scared it out of the home and area.

Cannon says wildlife officers will evaluate the mountain lions once they are captured before deciding their fate. She says they always err on the side of human safety.

