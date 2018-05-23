Officers give life saving aid to one of their own

NEW CANAAN — Two police officers are being credited with saving the life of one of their own during a physical fitness test Saturday morning.

It was just after 7 a.m. when Officer Jeffrey Pollock suffered what the department termed a “medical emergency” while taking the department’s fitness test. Two other officers — Rex Sprosta, who was administering the test, and Tom Callinan, who was working on patrol, rendered life-saving care to Pollock.

They were assisted by other department members, other first responders, and members of the New Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

According to a press release, Pollock was taken to a “treatment facility” where he is in stable condition and continues to undergo testing and treatment

“We are exceptionally proud of how expertly our officers, members of the NCVAC and other first responders worked together and performed during this emergency,” Police Chief Leon Krolikowski said. “Everyone’s teamwork ensured the best outcome and save Officer Pollock’s life.”

An awards ceremony will be held in the near future with Pollock presenting the department’s lifesaving medal to Sprosta and Callinan.