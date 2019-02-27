Off-duty St. Louis officer dies in wrong-way crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A long-time St. Louis police officer has died after going the wrong way on a highway and crashing into another vehicle.

The accident happened Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County, killing 58-year-old George M. Boggs. Boggs was off-duty when the crash occurred.

The 23-year-old driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Boggs was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 367 when his minivan struck an SUV. The minivan overturned. Boggs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boggs had been with the police force for 20 years.