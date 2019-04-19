Occupant hospitalized after fire at Muscatine apartment

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person was hospitalized after an apartment fire in Muscatine.

The Muscatine Fire Department says firefighters dispatched late Thursday night could see flames through a second-story window on the rear of the building when they arrived. There was fire damage throughout one apartment and some water and smoke damage to other apartments.

The apartment occupant was taken in stable condition to a Muscatine hospital for treatment of what was described as a minor injury. The person's name hasn't been released.