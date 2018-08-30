Oak-killing fungus spreads to more places in New York

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (AP) — A devastating fungus that kills oak trees has been found in an eighth location in New York state.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says oak wilt has been found in the Ontario County town of South Bristol. It's the second location the disease has been found in Ontario County. There was a 2016 outbreak in Canandaigua, a few miles north of the new site.

A landowner contacted DEC after several oak trees started dropping discolored leaves in July before rapidly dying. The current treatment method is to remove infected trees as well as nearby oaks that could become infected.

Oak wilt made its first appearance in New York in the Schenectady County town of Glenville in 2008. It has since been found in Suffolk and Kings counties.