O’Dea running for 4th term on tax cuts, less spending

Rep. Tom O'Dea, R-125, is running for a fourth term. Rep. Tom O'Dea, R-125, is running for a fourth term. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close O’Dea running for 4th term on tax cuts, less spending 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — State Rep. Tom O’Dea, R-125, who has represented New Canaan and Wilton for the last six years, said Republicans have always been the minority party at Hartford.

That could change soon.

Democrats and Republicans are tied in the state Senate with 18 seats each, and Democrats hold a slim, five-seat majority in the House. O’Dea plans to keep reaching across the aisle.

“My reputation in Hartford is that of someone who is bipartisan,” O’Dea said. “That’s why I was asked to be deputy leader — anytime there’s a problem, (Democrats and Republicans) can come to me.”

It is election season, however, and O’Dea has proposed eliminating a wide array of taxes — some progressively, others at once — like the estate, pension, Social Security and income taxes.

“We should eliminate the pension and the estate tax and get immediately on Social Security taxes, and then Connecticut becomes the best place to die. We have a flood of people leaving the state,” O’Dea said. “We also start attacking regulations and make it easier to open up businesses.”

The New Canaan resident has proposed a 20 percent cut across the board for all state departments, save for the judiciary and developmental services departments.

Like his Democratic opponent, Ross Tartell, O’Dea favors strengthening public-private partnerships in the state. O’Dea has brought up Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Co., as an example that could bring an underground tunnel commute from Stamford to New York City, though that’s still a long way away from materializing.

Both approve of the lockbox amendment regarding the Special Transportation Fund, though they recognize other guards must be established to stop the deviation of allocated funds.

O’Dea, who opposes statewide tolls, has suggested a public-private partnership that puts a toll on each way on Interstate 95.

O’Dea has also floated the idea of gutting the Citizens Election Program, the very one that provided Tartell with $28,150 for his campaign.

“I ran a successful campaign with about $6,000,” O’Dea said. “I don’t see what you can spend $30,000 on. If you need that much money, raise it on your own — you have to raise $5,000 anyways.”

Regarding the “Blue Wave” of Democrats who have become more involved in politics as a response to the Donald Trump presidency, O’Dea acknowledges they will never vote for Republicans at the national level, but at the local and state level, politics and ideas are different.

“The Democrats in our district are running against Trump in Washington D.C. They should be running to represent your district in Hartford,” O’Dea said.

Though a Republican stronghold, New Canaan has seen its number of registered Republicans go down by 140 voters, while Democrats have seen an upsurge of 117. Wilton also has more registered Republicans than Democrats, but unaffiliated voters outnumber both parties.

With elections around the corner, O’Dea hopes both towns can carry him to Hartford once more.

“I love the job. It’s the most rewarding job I’ve ever had and also the most frustrating job I’ve ever had,” O’Dea said.

humberto.juarez@

hearstmediact.com