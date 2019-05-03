Nurses, staff set to strike at Ohio hospital next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Nurses and technicians at an Ohio hospital say they're ready to strike next week if they can't reach an agreement with management.

About 2,200 workers at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo said Thursday they'll strike on Monday if issues can't be resolved.

The biggest concerns they say are mandatory overtime policies and health care costs.

The hospital is one of the largest in Toledo.

Nurses, paramedics, physical therapists and custodians are among those threatening to strike. They're represented by the United Auto Workers.

Mercy Health said last week that it was disappointed with the union's threat to strike and that it made a generous contract proposal that includes wage increases.