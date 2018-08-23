Nurses OK contract with Rhode Island Hospital after strike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nurses and other health care workers at Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence have approved a new five-year contract.

United Nurses and Allied Professionals Local 5098 said Wednesday night the deal makes significant gains in patient safety and economic security issues.

A protracted contract battle resulted in a three-day strike in late July.

The union says the contract provides a competitive wage plan and establishes a new committee to address staffing and resource concerns.

Rhode Island Hospital says it paves the way for a productive working relationship.

The Providence Journal reports wages will increase 2.75 percent, then another 2.5 percent every 15 months.

The union represents 2,400 people.

It turned down a contract offer in July. The two sides filed unfair labor practice charges against each other.