Nov. 4 closing date set for temple renovation in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — The Mormon church says its temple in St. George, Utah, will close Nov. 4 for a major renovation expected to take several years.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' announcement Friday of the closing date says the previously announced project will include structural, mechanical, electrical, finish and plumbing work

The temple was originally dedicated in April 1877 and rededicated in 1975 after being removed.

It serves Mormons in southwestern Utah and parts of Nevada and Arizona.

The church's website says the St. George temple is among 17 temples in Utah.