Notre Dame won't sign pact to do own food safety inspections

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame has opted not to sign an agreement that would have allowed it to do its own food safety inspections.

The St. Joseph County Health Department had signed off on an agreement with Notre Dame in August that would have allowed for the university's inspection reports to be confidential.

But the South Bend Tribune reports the health department canceled that agreement and tried to renegotiate after the newspaper reported in September that such reports cannot be kept secret under Indiana law.

Notre Dame later told the health department it would not go ahead with the deal.

The health department has struggled to do the recommended number of countywide inspections for restaurants and other eateries. The university would have reduced that workload by doing its own inspections.

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com